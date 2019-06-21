Trial canceled for ex-Ada County treasurer accused of misusing funds, plea deal reached

Top five criminal offenses in Ada County Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data.

The former Ada County treasurer charged on accusations of misusing public funds avoided trial next week and has reached a misdemeanor plea agreement, according to prosecutors.

Vicky McIntyre was facing trial next week for three felony charges of misuse of public finds after the she allegedly misused the county’s credit card while at a conference in Las Vegas. Court documents claim she had charged almost $500 in personal expenses to her county-issued credit card since January 2016.

On Friday, Ada County District Judge Melissa Moody sent McIntyre’s case back to magistrate court, and her next court appearance was set for July 17, after attorneys said a misdemeanor plea agreement resolution had been reached.

The charges she faced included using her county-issued credit card to purchase hockey tickets and High Roller Ferris Wheel ride, among other personal expenses. She was initially charged with seven felonies, but a magistrate judge only found probable cause for moving forward with three of the felonies.

The terms of the new plea agreement were not publicly discussed on Friday.

McIntyre is not in custody at the jail as she awaits her next court appearance.