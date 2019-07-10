In the city of Eagle, there’s a new police chief in town. Here’s who was selected

Top five criminal offenses in Ada County Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data.

Matt Clifford started his 19-year career with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in 2000, when he was hired as a jail deputy.

On Tuesday night, Sheriff Stephen Bartlett announced publicly that Clifford is the new police chief for Eagle, a city west of Boise that now has about 30,000 residents.

The announcement came at a meeting of the Eagle City Council, according to a press release from the city’s spokeswoman.

The county sheriff’s department contracts with Eagle, Kuna and Star for policing services. The chiefs work closely with city governments to manage resources.

Clifford is replacing Chief Pat Calley, who is retiring. A retirement celebration is planned for mid-August, the city’s press release said. Calley had been with the sheriff’s office about 30 years.

Clifford is a Spokane native who grew up in north Idaho. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Boise State University, but decided his heart was in law enforcement.

According to the sheriff’s office, he will be in charge of 12 patrol officers, three sergeants, three detectives, a traffic officer, a neighborhood contact officer, a code enforcement officer and administrative assistant.

After working at the jail for about three years, Clifford transferred to the patrol division. He worked as a K-9 handler and supervisor, and a patrol training officer. He was promoted to sergeant in 2012 and lieutenant in 2019.

Clifford, who served on the Idaho Police Canine Association Board, loves dogs. He and his wife have two Great Dane-Mastiffs, and they also foster dogs who need new homes.