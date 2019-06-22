Idaho sheriff’s deputy arrested, fired following charges of sex crimes with minor under 16

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

An Idaho County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired Friday following his arrest on multiple counts of underage sex charges.

According to a press release from Idaho County, Nick Harris was arrested Friday in Siskiyou County, California, on two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16-years-old and one count of sexual abuse of a minor under 16-years-old.

Harris, who worked for the sheriff’s office for three years, was placed on paid administrative leave in May as an investigation into the allegations took place. He was in California as the investigation occurred, the release said. The Idaho State Police conducted the investigation.

Harris is being held on a $100,000 bond.

“When officers who are sworn to protect and serve are accused of a crime, it has a significant impact on all of us,” Sheriff Doug Giddings said in a statement. “The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting every resident of this great county. I will not comment further on this case, as there is pending legal action.”