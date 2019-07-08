Crime
Caldwell Police are searching for this suspected robber. Do you recognize him?
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Caldwell Police are searching for a man they believe robbed a business around 9 a.m. Monday and fled the scene.
Canyon County authorities responded to the business in the 4800 block of Cleveland Boulevard in Caldwell after a panic alarm had been activated. By the time authorities arrived, the suspect had run from the scene.
Police said in a news release that the unidentified man passed the clerk a note demanding money, but no weapon was seen. An undetermined amount of money was given to the man before he fled.
The suspect is described as white male, wearing a white T-shirt, tan pants and a black hat. He has a pony tail, glasses and is believed to be in his mid- to late-20s.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the police department at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
Comments