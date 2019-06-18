Boise man booked on suspicion of 10 child sex crimes involving 2 minors

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

Boise Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Monday who is accused of having sexual contact with a child younger than age 16.

Michael L. Young, of Boise, was arrested on suspicion of 10 counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16 after police received a report of potential abuse on Monday afternoon.

“Boise Police patrol officers began investigating multiple reports of sexual misconduct with a minor which allegedly occurred approximately one month ago,” according to a BPD news release.

Police reports state that the alleged victim and the suspect were known to each other.

Patrol officers located Young and BPD Special Victims Unit detectives continued the investigation. The release stated that “further evidence” showed the suspect had illicit contact with another minor, “who was also known to him.”

Officers transported Young to the Ada County Jail, where he remained on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives believe there could possibly be other victims.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com , or may leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for mobile devices.

Need help?

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.

Survivors who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.