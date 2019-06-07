Ex-Columbia High football coach Helmandollar charged after Amber Alert incident

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction Some people might think prescription opioids are safer than alcohol or illegal drugs, but the truth is they carry serious risks and side effects. Talk with your doctor about your concerns and make informed decisions about pain management together. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some people might think prescription opioids are safer than alcohol or illegal drugs, but the truth is they carry serious risks and side effects. Talk with your doctor about your concerns and make informed decisions about pain management together.

The former Columbia High School football coach whose wife was charged after an Amber Alert was issued in March has been charged on accusations of attempting to obtain illegal prescription drugs.

The investigation into Jonathan Helmandollar began after an Amber Alert was issued March 20 regarding his child who was taken out of state and possibly in danger. The child was located safe in Cheney, Washington, and was later turned over to the custody of health and welfare.

During this investigation, Nampa Police interviewed Helmandollar, a 35-year-old Nampa resident. Helmandollar initially provided false information to the police about the location of his daughter, according to Nampa Police.

After police him told an Amber Alert had been issued to find his wife and daughter, he responded, “That’s not going to make me look good,” according to court records.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nampa Police detectives reportedly obtained evidence that Helmandollar was attempting to illegally obtain prescription drugs. Nampa Police Lt. Eric Skoglund said he was unsure what kind of drugs Helmandollar was attempting to obtain.

Helmandollar was hired as Columbia’s head coach in January 2018. He played running back at Boise State University from 2004-2007 before he was dismissed following a DUI arrest. He resigned as coach in May after the Amber Alert investigation.

A warrant was issued for Helmandollar for the charges of felony solicitation to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor obstructing and/or delaying an officer.

Helmandollar was arrested Friday in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. He was booked into the Canyon County jail but has since posted bond.

Helmandollar’s daughter went missing with her mother, Brooke, which caused police to issue the Amber Alert.

Brooke Helmandollar was charged with criminal mistreatment after police said they discovered that she planned to inject her daughter and herself with bleach to “rid themselves of parasites,” the Spokesman-Review reported.