Man who tampered with alcohol monitor while on probation for fatal crash is heading to prison

Your sweat doesn’t lie. These devices monitor alcohol in your body. Here’s how. Nancy Cladis of Idaho Monitoring Services explains how SCRAM monitors detect alcohol in your body. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nancy Cladis of Idaho Monitoring Services explains how SCRAM monitors detect alcohol in your body.

The man who was granted probation and jail time earlier this year after fatally hitting a woman with his pickup while intoxicated is now headed to prison after violating his probation.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Deborah Bail revoked Adam Paulson’s probation Monday after she found in April that he intentionally tampered with a SCRAM alcohol-monitoring device that he was required to wear as part of his felony probation for vehicular manslaughter. Bail imposed Paulson’s underlying 15-year prison sentence. He could be eligible for parole after five years are served.

Paulson, 43, was sentenced in mid-January to 15 years of probation and no prison time, after he served 14 months in jail prior to his sentencing. The sentence drew national attention from organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving, which asked for a review of Bail’s decision by the Idaho Judicial Council.

The woman Paulson struck and killed in 2017 in Eagle was 24-year-old Madeline “Maddie” Duskey. Evidence presented during trial showed that Paulson’s blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit at the time he struck Duskey as she walked across Eagle Road on Nov. 18, 2017.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a breaking news story that will be updated by the Idaho Statesman later today.