Drunken driver gets 15 years of probation, no jail time for crash that killed woman

Ada County District Judge Deborah Bail sentenced Adam Paulson to 15 years of probation after a jury convicted him of felony vehicular manslaughter for killing a 24-year-old woman in Eagle 14 months ago.

Paulson, 42, was granted probation by the court with a suspended 15-year sentence, according to a news release from the Ada County prosecutor.

“The state requested a prison sentence of 15 years that would have required Paulson to serve at least five of those before being eligible for parole,” the news release said.

The judge disagreed.

Jurors convicted Paulson in November for killing Duskey near the intersection of Eagle Road and Riverside Drive in a Nov. 18, 2017, crash. Paulson was driving his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a blood alcohol content of .213 when he hit Duskey, who was crossing Eagle Road.

During the trial, testimony showed that Paulson was driving 53 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Paulson must complete 500 hours of community service, and his driver’s license will be suspended indefinitely, according to online court records.