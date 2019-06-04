A dispatcher asked man accused of murdering wife why he did it. ‘We’re flat broke,’ he said

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Prosecutors have met the burden of probable cause after several people testified at a preliminary hearing in a first-degree murder case out of Meridian, a judge ruled Tuesday. The case will proceed to trial.

Christine Steiner, 41, of Meridian, was found dead on the floor of her master bedroom March 5, after police say her husband, Eric Steiner, called 911 to report that he had killed his wife. She died of a gunshot wound to her head from a 9mm gun, according to the Ada County coroner and police.

Eric Steiner, 42, was taken into police custody at their house in the 500 block of East Chateau Drive, according to Meridian police officer testimony at the hearing at the Ada County Courthouse.

He’s being held at the Ada County Jail on $2 million bond.

At the hearing, Magistrate Judge Russell Comstock said prosecutors had met their burden of presenting probable cause, and Eric Steiner will proceed to trial in 4th District Court.

Prosecutors called numerous witnesses, including several Meridian police officers. The first to testify was a 911 dispatcher who took a call from a man who identified himself as Eric Steiner and reported shooting his wife to death.

All 911 calls are recorded, and prosecutors played the call in court.

“I killed my wife,” the man told the dispatcher. He added that he planned to kill the kids, but he couldn’t do it.





The Steiners have a 4-year-old son. A 17-year-old exchange student was also living with them.

In the 911 call recording, the man said the children did not witness the shooting. He said he picked the younger child up at daycare and the teenager at lacrosse practice after the fatal shooting. He told the dispatcher that Christine Steiner was diabetic, and that he told the children she was sleeping.

The dispatcher asked why he shot his wife.

“We’re literally flat broke,” he said.

He told the dispatcher he was unarmed, wasn’t going to hurt anybody and was waiting outside for police. She told him to empty his pockets and put his hand not holding the phone in the air.

Once police arrived, she told him to put both hands in the air.

“Do exactly as they say,” she said.

Meridian Police Detective Jeremy Churchfield testified that Eric Steiner confessed to killing his wife during an interview at the police station.

Churchfield said Steiner told him where all his guns were in his house and vehicle, including the one he said he used to kill his wife.

The detective said Steiner told him he tried to kill her with a crowbar as she got out of the shower — because it was quieter — but that didn’t work.

Churchfield said Steiner described killing his wife in a very matter-of-fact way, showing no signs of regret or remorse. He said he played a game on his phone before picking up the kids, Churchfield said.

Dr. Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist, testified that Christine Steiner’s forehead showed evidence of blunt force trauma, and she had bruising on her leg. He said a bullet entered near her right eye and exited through her scalp.

Steiner’s next hearing will be at 9 a.m. June 13 before Judge Samuel Hoagland.