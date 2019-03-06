Meridian man told police he killed his wife while children were home, police say

A 42-year-old man is accused of murder and was arrested by Meridian police on Tuesday night after he reportedly called authorities and told them that he killed his wife.

Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 500 block of East Chateau Drive and found an adult woman dead in the bathroom due to an apparent gunshot wound. Eric James Steiner, the person who called police, was arrested, according to a news release from Meridian Police.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Two children, a 17-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy were in the house at the time of the shooting, according to police. Both children were uninjured.

Steiner was booked into Ada County Jail for first-degree murder. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Steiner was arrested under the subsection of first-degree murder that lists the believed killing as “perpetrated or premeditated by poison, torture, vengeance, extortion or sadistic inclinations,” according to his jail booking record.

He will be arraigned in Ada County Court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. More details about the homicide are likely to be released at that time.

Idaho court records show now apparent criminal history for Steiner in this state.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated later today.

A history of domestic violence in Idaho

This is the second domestic homicide seen in Meridian this year. In January, Boisean Edward Lynn Epps Jr. shot and killed Heidi De Leon, 40, and Jose De Leon, 47, before turning the gun on himself after a standoff at a home in the 4900 block of West Charles Street in Meridian. In that case, children were also in the home at the time of the killings.

Epps had had been served a protection order by his ex-wife, Heidi De Leon, only hours before he killed the De Leons.

In November, a married couple was found dead of an apparent murder-suicide. Elizabeth Boone, 69, filed for divorce from Michael Boone, 71, days before he shot her and then himself, police reported.

Are you or someone you know in need of help?

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.

The Boise Women’s and Children’s Alliance can be reached locally at 208-345-7273.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1−800−799−7233.