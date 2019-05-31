Boise woman who said man sexually assaulted her now charged with filing false report

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Boise woman who told police that a stranger forced his way into her car, made her drive to another location and then sexually assaulted her has been charged with providing police with false information.

Patricia Crosby-White, 25, was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor count of filing a false report to authorities, according to Boise Police.

The incident was alleged to have occurred at 7:35 p.m. May 1.

Crosby-White told police that it happened when she was in her car in a parking lot near south Vinnell Way and West Overland Road. She said he then ordered her to drive to another part of Ada County, where she said he sexually assaulted her.

Police released a photo of a possible suspect and later located him. They conducted a thorough investigation that included surveillance video from the parking lot, witness interviews, social media records and other electronic messages.

They determined that Crosby-White knew the man and had planned to meet at that location.

Ada County prosecutors reviewed the police investigation and declined to file charges against the man. The Boise City Prosecutors Office filed a misdemeanor false report charge against Crosby-White.