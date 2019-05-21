Update: Arizona police locate Idaho Amber Alert suspect, teen he’s accused of abducting

Amber, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

Within a few hours of Idaho police issuing an Amber Alert on Monday for a teenager believed to have been abducted from a Wendy’s parking lot in Jerome on Sunday, the kidnapping suspect’s vehicle was spotted 800 to 900 miles away in Arizona.





The Surprise Police Department said on Facebook early Tuesday morning — around 2 a.m. — that they had located the suspect Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, 18, and the missing girl, Sandra Rios-Chavez, 17.

Surprise is a suburb of Phoenix.

“She is waiting to be reunited with her family,” the department said in the post. Rodriguez-Perez is in police custody.

The Amber Alert went out at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. In the alert, police said Rios-Chavez was abducted at about 6 p.m. Sunday from a Wendy’s parking lot at 2816 South Lincoln Ave. in Jerome. The FBI was investigating.

Police said Rodriguez-Perez was likely driving a black 2015 Audi A4 with Idaho plate 2J 83179, possibly headed toward Las Vegas.

The FOX affiliate in Phoenix reported that officials pinged Rodriguez-Perez’s cellphone, locating him in Kingman, Arizona. Police officers then found Rodriguez-Perez’s vehicle in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled, the Surprise Police Department said on their Facebook page. They found the abandoned vehicle.

The Arizona Department of Transportation reported that police said Rios-Chavez has a protection order against Rodriguez-Perez, and “he has threatened and assaulted her.”

A multi-agency search with police dogs and helicopters was conducted overnight, an officer at the scene told ABC-Channel 15. Officers began searching around 8 p.m.

The Surprise Police Department warned residents to call 911 if they encountered the suspect and girl.