AMBER Alert issued after FBI searches for missing Idaho teen

Police issued an AMBER alert for a missing teen after authorities believe she was abducted from a Wendy’s parking lot in Jerome.

Sandra Rios-Chavez, 17, may have been forcibly kidnapped by Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, 18, around 6 p.m. Sunday evening, according to an Idaho State Police news release. She was taken from the Wendy’s parking lot at 2816 South Lincoln Ave. in Jerome, according to police.

Officials say they may be driving toward Las Vegas in a black 2015 Audi A4 with Idaho plate 2J 83179.

Rios-Chavez is described as Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 122 pounds. It is believed that she may be wearing her uniform issued by Wendy’s.

Rodriguez-Perez is described as Hispanic and also has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has a tattoo on both his left and right arms, and it is not known what he is wearing.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, authorities ask you call the Jerome Police Department at 208-324-4328 or 911.