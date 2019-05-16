Crime
Idaho police have new details in the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Here’s what we know.
After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project
UPDATE: Idaho Falls Police announced Thursday an arrest in the Angie Dodge case. Here’s what we know about the suspect, Brian Dripps.
▪ ▪ ▪
Police in East Idaho plan to share new details Thursday afternoon in an unsolved murder case, according to a Wednesday news release.
Idaho Falls Police Department said it will share “developments in the 1996 homicide of Idaho Falls resident Angie Dodge” in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The police department will livestream the announcement, which will take place in the City of Idaho Falls Council Chambers, on its Facebook page.
Dodge was 18 when she was raped and murdered in her apartment.
Chris Tapp, who served nearly 20 years in prison for Dodge’s murder, was released in 2017 after the Idaho Innocence Project argued he was wrongfully convicted. Shortly thereafter, police released sketches of the man they believe killed Dodge based on DNA found at the scene.
Here’s some background on the case:
Here’s more on other Idaho cold cases:
Comments