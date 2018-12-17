Reese murder is one of at least 21 unsolved murder cases in Treasure Valley since 1980

Four years ago today, Christopher Reese was murdered at the Jacksons store in Notus.

The 25-year-old store clerk and father of a young child was gunned down in a overnight robbery, about a week before Christmas. The two masked killers used a handcart to wheel the store safe out of the building, and fled in Reese’s car.

This year, Jacksons Food Stores doubled the reward for information leading to the arrest of the men who killed Reese to $100,000, officials said at a press conference last week, KIVI-Channel 6 reported. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 208-343-2677 (COPS).

The Reese case is one of at least 21 unsolved murder cases in the Treasure Valley, according to information provided by seven local law enforcement agencies.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Treasure Valley Unsolved Murders since 1980

March 8, 2015: Jose Cruz Corona, 26, died of multiple gunshot wounds on First Street North in Nampa.

Dec. 17, 2014: Christopher Reese, 25, of Notus, was shot to death while working at the Jacksons Food Store on U.S. 20/26 on the east side of Notus.

April 19, 2014: Dale West, 41, died after being in a fight at the 127 Club in Meridian. He suffered blunt-force trauma to his head.

July 23, 2012: Phyllis Ward, 74, found dead after a fire in her home on Randolph Drive in Boise. An autopsy revealed she was bludgeoned before the fire.

Feb. 16, 2007: Yazzie Billie Plentywounds, 26, was shot six times. He lived in Caldwell but was found dead in a field on the Boise Bench.

June 22, 2006: Dee Lynn, 75, was found in a suitcase in the garage of her residence on Cathy Lane in Meridian. No cause of death was determined, but police consider it a homicide. Her roommate was convicted of failure to report a death and grand theft.

July 5, 2005: Jason Alvarado, 22, shot and killed during a disturbance in the 600 block of 16th Ave. N. Nampa.

April 10, 2005: Darrell Halford, 26, was fatally shot in a parking lot at Fairview Avenue and Cole Road in Boise. Detectives suspect the shooting was gang-related.

June 27, 1999: Cassandra Ann Yeager, 30, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head at Lucky Peak. Her car was found in Downtown Boise.

June 3, 1997: Martin Martinez-Espino, 28, was shot outside his house on Beacon Light Road near Star. The migrant worker had been in the country just five weeks. Investigators were not sure that was his real name.

Aug. 10, 1996: Fili Young, 22, was fatally shot near a Broad Street home in Boise after he got into a fistfight. The shot came from someone in the crowd watching the fight.

Aug. 6, 1995: Augustin Hernandez, 16, shot and killed during a disturbance at his home in the 100 block of 9th Ave. N. in Nampa.

April 21, 1994: Cheryle D. Barratt, 49, was found in an apartment on North 6th Street in Boise. Her throat was slit.

Oct. 13, 1987: Joyce L. Casper, 66, was found strangled, beaten and raped in a car by railroad tracks near the greeting card shop she owned on Vista Avenue in Boise.

July 5, 1986: Gary Lenon, 31, was stabbed more than 100 times; his body was found in his Wilder apartment. Jose Ballardo was considered a possible suspect but fled the state.

March 29, 1982: Susan Marie Fisher, 34. Found dead in bathtub in Garden City. Her cause of death was strangulation.

Feb. 24, 1982: Daralyn Johnson, a 9-year-old Nampa girl, was abducted while walking to Lincoln Elementary School. She was raped and killed. Charles Fain was convicted of Johnson’s death and spent nearly 18 years in prison. In 2001, Fain was freed after modern DNA tests were conducted on the evidence.

April 13, 1980: Gary Johnson, 51, a Boise resident who was assistant manager of a Safeway store on Blaine Street in Caldwell, was shot to death after leaving work.

Source: Boise Police Department, Garden City Police Department, Meridian Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police Department, Caldwell Police Department and Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.







