89-year-old man dies 9 days after 87-year-old wife. An SUV struck them both.

By Ruth Brown

March 08, 2019 12:02 PM

Robert Goar, 89, died Friday after being struck by a vehicle on Feb. 27. His death came nine days after the death of his 87-year-old wife, Florence Goar.

The crash that killed them occurred when the couple was at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Northview Street, according to the Boise Police Department. Police believe the pedestrians were in the crosswalk together when they were hit by an SUV.

A preliminary investigation showed that the driver was making a left-hand turn from Northview to go south on Milwaukee when the vehicle struck the pedestrians, police said in a news release. It happened at around 5 p.m.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office said both pedestrians died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed. Police have interviewed witnesses and have sent the case to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

