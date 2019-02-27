UPDATE: Vehicle strikes 2 pedestrians in Boise; killing an 87-year-old woman Wednesday

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, killing an 87-year-old woman.
The 5 p.m. accident occurred at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Northview Street, according to the Boise Police Department. Police believe the pedestrians, including the woman and an 89-year-old man, were in the crosswalk.
A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was making a left hand turn from Northview to go south on Milwaukee when the driver collided with the pedestrians in the crosswalk, police said in a news release.
The two pedestrians, who have not yet been identified, were taken to the hospital. The woman died at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time. A crash reconstruction team and detectives are working on the investigation.
The driver is cooperating with police.
