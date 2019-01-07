Victims in Meridian shooting identified as gunman’s ex-wife, her new husband

The woman who was fatally shot by her 39-year-old ex-husband on Sunday — her current spouse also was killed — had recently filed for a petition to modify their child support arrangement, court records show.





Edward Lynn Epps Jr. shot and killed Heidi De Leon, 40, and Jose De Leon, 47, before turning the gun on himself after a standoff at a home in the 4900 block of West Charles Street, according to the Meridian Police Department and the Ada County Coroner’s Office. County records show that the three-bedroom home was owned by Jose De Leon.

Both of the De Leons died from multiple gunshot wounds, a press release Monday from the coroner’s office said, and Epps shot himself in the head.

Heidi De Leon filed for divorce from Edward Epps in 2011, according to Ada County court records. They were married in 2000, and the couple had two children together, according to a judgment issued in 2015 regarding their shared child custody.

The shooting and standoff Sunday started around 3 p.m., and police say a 13-year-old girl escaped and ran to a neighbor’s home to get help.

Two other girls — ages 10 and 11 — were in the house, and the shooter let each one go separately through police negotiations, Meridian Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea said Sunday.

Epps and Heidi De Leon were set to appear in court this month after a petition to change the child support agreement had been filed toward the end of last year. That document was not public record. On Monday, a petition to dismiss the case had been filed, according to online records — a common practice after the parties are deceased.

Epps had no apparent criminal history in Idaho, outside of traffic infractions.

The Sunday shootings marked the first domestic murder-suicide of 2019 in Idaho, according to Kelly Miller, executive director of the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. It wasn’t the only recent case of fatal domestic violence in Meridian, though. In November, a married couple was found dead in what police called a murder-suicide. The woman had filed for divorce the week prior to the shooting.

Need help?

The local Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 208-343-7025 through the Boise Women’s and Children’s Alliance.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.