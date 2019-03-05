Witness alleges Middleton mayor had history of domestic violence, court documents show

The Middleton official who was arrested over the weekend and charged with domestic battery allegedly has a history of domestic violence, according to court documents.

Darin Jade Taylor, 53, was arrested Saturday evening and charged with a single misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

According to a statement given by one of the Canyon County Sheriff’s deputies who handled the case, Taylor initially called 911 because a relative would not leave his house. When deputies arrived, Taylor told them he was arguing with his wife when she tried to leave the area. He said he “grabbed (his wife) by the sweatshirt and pulled her back to prevent her from leaving,” the deputy’s statement said.

The relative and Taylor’s wife returned to the house after deputies arrived. Taylor’s wife told the deputies the couple had been having marital problems, the report said. His wife said when she tried to leave, “Darin grabbed her, pinching her upper left arm.”





His wife told the relative that he’d “pinched her sternly.”

“During my conversation with (Taylor’s wife) she was crying and could not stand up,” the deputy reported. “(She) sat on the ground and continually blamed herself for the incident crying and shaking. (She) had a visible red mark on her upper left arm where she indicated Darin had grabbed her.”

The relative told deputies that this is not the first instance of domestic violence in recent days. She alleged similar incidents have been happening for years.

“Last weekend Darin grabbed (his wife) by the throat and walked her down the hallway until she fell down,” the deputy’s report said. “(The relative) said (Taylor’s wife) since that incident complained about a clicking in her throat and she has a large bruise on her upper right arm.”

The Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office has passed the case to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for prosecution due to a conflict of interest, according to Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker.

Taylor entered a plea of not guilty on Monday during his arraignment. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on April 25.

A misdemeanor domestic battery conviction carries a fine of up to $1,000 and possible jail time of up to six months.