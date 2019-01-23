Latest News

Caldwell Police Department seeks person of interest in Wednesday morning stabbing

By Michael Katz

January 23, 2019 03:48 PM

Caldwell police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a person of interest in a Wednesday morning stabbing.

Police are searching for 20-year-old Emily Teresa Guerrero, who might be driving a stolen gold 2006 Nissan Altima with Idaho plates 2CSX649.

The stabbing occurred Wednesday morning at around 7:30 in the 1000 block of North 5th Avenue in Caldwell. The 26-year-old victim was sent to the hospital with injuries but has since been released.

If you have information on Guerrero’s whereabouts, contact the Caldwell Police Department at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

