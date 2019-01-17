3 weeks after court order, Kinner moved to secure mental health facility at prison

Timmy Earl Kinner Jr. was transferred Friday from the Ada County Jail to a secure mental health facility at the state prison.
“He arrived this afternoon,” said Idaho Department of Correction spokeswoman Ammie Mabe. “There were no issues during transport.”
About three weeks after Judge Nancy Baskin found Kinner unfit to stand trial — and a flight risk who is too dangerous to be at a state hospital — the state prison director filed notice Thursday with the court that Kinner had been approved for admission into the Idaho Security Medical Program.
Baskin ordered Kinner committed to the prison facility on Jan. 16, but there were no beds available.
Kinner was still listed as an inmate at the Ada County Jail at noon Friday, but he was no longer listed at 2 p.m. A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that he is no longer at the jail.
Kinner, 31, is accused of stabbing nine people at a 3-year-old’s birthday party in Boise last June. He’s charged with first-degree murder in connection with 3-year-old Ruya Kadir’s death, and if convicted, he faces the death penalty.
This is a news update.
Here’s our story from Jan. 17, 2019: “Boise stabbing suspect, now awaiting bed at state facility, has had 38 disciplinary violations at jail”
Timmy Earl Kinner Jr. has been in custody since June 30, 2018, when he was arrested on suspicion of stabbing nine people at and near a Boise child’s birthday party.
The 31-year-old homeless man, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, has been a difficult inmate to manage, Ada County Jail records show. He’s been written up in 62 incident reports, including 38 for disciplinary/behavioral violations.
The 38 disciplinary violations include threats of violence against jail staff, according to Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr.
“They also include his refusal to follow jail rules,” Orr said.
On Wednesday, a 4th District Court judge ruled that Kinner is “dangerously mentally ill,” unable to assist in his own defense and a flight risk. She committed him to a secure mental health facility at the maximum security prison south of Boise for up to 90 days of treatment, with the goal of restoring his mental competency.
But it’s unclear when Kinner will be moved to the Secure Mental Health Facility at Idaho Maximum Security Institution, because all nine beds at the facility are filled right now, Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray said Thursday.
“I can’t speculate about when a bed will be available,” Ray said via email.
When the Statesman inquired about how many beds were available at the facility two weeks ago, Ray said all were filled, and one person was waiting. So it’s possible that Kinner isn’t even next in line.
Ross Edmunds, administrator at the Idaho Department of Health’s Division of Behavioral Health, told the Statesman in an interview earlier this month that the number of beds at the IDOC mental health facility was tripled from three to nine about a year and a half ago.
The two state hospitals — the 90-bed State Hospital South in Blackfoot or the 55-bed State Hospital North in Orofino. — typically have waiting lists, Edmunds said. He said it varies at different times of the year, but it’s typically six to 12 days long.
The state hospitals are run like other hospitals, Edmunds said. They aren’t secure facilities with guards, but the mental health facility at the prison is, and that’s where Kinner will receive treatment — eventually.
