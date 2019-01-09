Support group says journal warned of Boise man’s threat to kill ex-wife, her husband

A woman who leads an online support group shared on Tuesday that the woman fatally shot by her ex-husband in Meridian had shared a journal entry from one of her daughters outlining a violent threat made by their father — one that outlined the double homicide-suicide that occurred Sunday.

“In December, Heidi submitted a journal entry from her little girl discussing her dad’s threats to kill Heidi, and she was finally successful in obtaining a restraining order,” Tina Swithin, leader of the online support group One Mom’s Battle, wrote in a Facebook post she shared Tuesday. “I have her daughter’s journal entry, and it will forever haunt me.”

Swithin shared a copy of the child’s journal entry with the Statesman on Tuesday. Swithin, whose One Mom’s Battle supports people in problematic divorces and custody disputes, she she had received an email from Heidi De Leon on Dec. 27.

In the Dec. 27 email, Heidi De Leon wrote, “I am needing to get a protective order. I have tried 2 times in the past, but it has failed both times. “

Heidi De Leon included a chilling journal entry, dated Dec. 12, in which one of her children wrote that Epps said he would kill Heidi and her new husband, Joe De Leon, and then himself if he lost a dispute over child support in court.

Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said Tuesday his department learned of the journal entry after the shooting occurred.

The One Mom’s Battle Facebook page offers support and education for parents in troubled divorces involving an ex they think may have a personality disorder. Swithin, who runs the page, is an author living in California who has written about the complexities of divorce, and she told the Statesman in an email that Heidi De Leon had been part of her group for several years.

The Statesman reported earlier Tuesday that the Ada County Sheriff’s Office served Edward Epps with a civil protection order mandating that he stay away from Heidi De Leon at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Meridian Police Department. The Idaho Statesman attempted to get a copy of the civil protection order from the courts, but the document was sealed.

Police said in a news release Monday that Epps first killed his ex-wife’s husband, Jose “Joe” P. Diaz De Leon, 47, at the couple’s home in the 4900 block of West Charles Street. Joe De Leon tried to stop Epps while Heidi De Leon ran toward the back of the house, Meridian police reported. After shooting Joe De Leon multiple times, Epps forced his way into a back bedroom and shot Heidi De Leon multiple times.





Heidi De Leon and Epps’ 13-year-old daughter escaped the home and went to a neighbor for help. Police arrived and were able to negotiate the release of two more children, ages 10 and 11, who were in the home, one of whom was the daughter of Epps and Heidi De Leon, and the other was Joe De Leon’s daughter.

After he released the two girls from the house, Epps shot and killed himself.