Crime

Breaking: Police respond to report of shooting in Meridian neighborhood

By Nicole Blanchard

January 06, 2019 03:44 PM

MERIDIAN

Police and paramedics were on the scene of a shooting in a Meridian neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to police scanner traffic and Ada County emergency dispatchers.

Reports of a gunshot wound victim came in shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday. The incident occurred in the 4900 block of West Charles Street in Meridian, near Black Cat Road and Cherry Lane.

A dispatcher told the Statesman that all parties involved appeared to be contained to a residence on West Charles Street shortly after 3 p.m. Dispatch said the shooter is male, but offered no other suspect description.

The nature of the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update this article as we learn more.

