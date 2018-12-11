Crime

66-year-old Boise man charged with 5 felonies on suspicion of sexually abusing a child

By Ruth Brown

December 11, 2018 12:09 PM

Top five criminal offenses in Ada County

Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data.
By
Up Next
Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data.
By

A 66-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a girl younger than age 16 was arrested by Boise Police on Friday.

Police began investigating James Earl Williams, of Boise, after Health and Welfare staff received reports that the man was allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a teenage girl he knew “within the last few months,” according to a police news release.

Williams was booked into jail in Ada County for two counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16 and three counts of sexual abuse of a minor younger than age 16.

Boise Police say officers are concerned Williams may have other victims. Anyone with information about Williams is asked to contact dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or www.343COPS.com. Tips may also be left using the “P3 Tips” app on a mobile device.

A judge set Williams’ bond Monday at $250,000, and his next court hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. If convicted, the crimes are punishable by a sentence of up to life in prison.

Ruth Brown

Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register.

  Comments  