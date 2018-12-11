66-year-old Boise man charged with 5 felonies on suspicion of sexually abusing a child

A 66-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a girl younger than age 16 was arrested by Boise Police on Friday.
Police began investigating James Earl Williams, of Boise, after Health and Welfare staff received reports that the man was allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a teenage girl he knew “within the last few months,” according to a police news release.
Williams was booked into jail in Ada County for two counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16 and three counts of sexual abuse of a minor younger than age 16.
Boise Police say officers are concerned Williams may have other victims. Anyone with information about Williams is asked to contact dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or www.343COPS.com. Tips may also be left using the “P3 Tips” app on a mobile device.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A judge set Williams’ bond Monday at $250,000, and his next court hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. If convicted, the crimes are punishable by a sentence of up to life in prison.
Comments