Convicted murderer sentenced to another 25 years for breaking into Star woman’s home

Jaime Charboneau, a convicted murderer, has been ordered to serve 25 years in prison for burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for breaking into a Star woman’s home with a weapon.

The incident occurred Feb. 15, 2016, and he was found guilty of the crimes in May. He was sentenced Friday.

Ada County Judge Michael Reardon ordered the prison sentence to run consecutively to Charboneau’s 1985 conviction for murdering his ex-wife, Marilyn Arbaugh. He shot the woman 16 times with a rifle in Jerome County. Charboneau, who was then 25, said he killed Arbaugh, 36, only in self-defense.

“Charboneau served 30 years in prison on the murder conviction until Judge Robert Elgee granted a new trial based on Charboneau’s fifth petition for post-conviction relief,” according to an Ada County news release. “Judge Elgee also allowed for the release of Charboneau on $20,000 bail. Charboneau then bailed out in May 2015 and within nine months committed the crimes of burglary, aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon against a victim after she broke up with him after briefly dating for about two months.”

In May 2017, the Idaho Supreme Court unanimously reversed Elgee’s order and remanded the case back to district court.

By that time, Charboneau, now 58, was in custody in the Ada County Jail for the incident in Star.

In that case, the woman, who resides in the 12600 block of West Gambrell Street, said Charboneau threatened her with a gun. The woman said she ran out of her home, went to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

A few minutes later, Charboneau called Ada County police dispatch and falsely claimed he had been held hostage by the woman at the Gambrell Street home, police reported at the time.

“In both cases, Charboneau bought a deadly weapon within days of the attack, laid in wait for each victim, left the deadly weapons in adjacent fields and then claimed to be the victim,” according to the press release.