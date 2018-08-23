16 Treasure Valley residents indicted for drug trafficking, money laundering after FBI raids

Sixteen people accused of drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and counterfeit goods trafficking have been indicted after a large-scale Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
The announcement came after multiple federal and local agencies, including the FBI, raided homes and businesses throughout Ada County on Wednesday.
According to the indictment, 10 defendants operated a multimillion-dollar scheme to sell fake cellphones and cellphone accessories on Amazon and eBay, representing them as the genuine products.
The indictment alleges that the counterfeit phones and accessories were purchased in bulk from manufacturers in Hong Kong, repackaged in the Treasure Valley, then individually resold to consumers as new. It also alleges the defendants laundered millions of dollars from the scheme, according to the release.
With the money, prosecutors say, they bought nine vehicles, six Ada County residential or commercial properties, and foreign property including seven residential apartment buildings in Brazil.
The indictment says they “obtained and controlled” at least $10 million in property that was transferred, used, shared or otherwise can’t be recovered. They also had a total of 54 bank accounts; prosecutors are including bank accounts held by Morning Star Church in Boise on that list. The church’s phone went unanswered Wednesday.
A grand jury returned 34 counts charging the following people with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit trademarked goods and money laundering conspiracy:
- Pavel Babichenko
- Gennady Babichenko
Piotr Babichenko
Timofey Babichenko
Kristina Babichenko
Natalya Babichenko
David Bibikov
Anna Iyerusalimets
Mikhail Iyerusalimets
Artur Pupko
“Counterfeited products degrade the goodwill of trademark holders and pose a serious safety risk to the community,” Davis said.
Davis said it’s likely there are more than 25,000 victims who purchased the counterfeit merchandise. The 12 police raids on Wednesday included eight residences, two warehouses, one business location and one church, he said.
Authorities believed the defendants laundered millions of dollars through the scheme.
If convicted, the defendants could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the money laundering, wire fraud and mail fraud counts. They face up to 10 years in prison and a $5 million fine on the counterfeit trademark goods trafficking counts.
In separate cases stemming from the investigation, the grand jury also returned six indictments charging six people with drug violations.
Those include:
- Tetyana Vasilevna Andriychuk, for allegedly distributing heroin
- Jeffrey S. Davis, for allegedly distributing methamphetamine
- Pavel Matlashevsky, for allegedly distributing heroin
- Alexandr Stricharskiy, for allegedly distributing methamphetamine
- Sergey Zagorodny, for allegedly distributing cocaine and illegally selling a firearm
- Vadim N. Dmitruk, for allegedly possessing heroin with the intent to distribute
Dmitruk’s indictment alleges that on July 26 he possessed and intended to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin. The authorities seized $6,625 from him as well as a 2010 Mercedes.
Zagorodny’s indictment alleges that he sold cocaine in October 2017 and illegally sold a firearm in 2016.
Jeffrey Davis’s indictment alleges that he sold at least 5 grams of methamphetamine in July 2016.
Maximum prison sentences for the defendants in the drug cases range from up to 20 years to life.
