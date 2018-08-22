FBI raiding homes, businesses Wednesday across Ada County; details pending

FBI and Homeland Security agents searched homes and businesses across Ada County on Wednesday morning, but it remains unclear what authorities are looking for in the raids.
The Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed law enforcement is serving search warrants at different properties, but could not release any other information immediately.
Two homes in Eagle, south of Locust Grove Road, were being searched on Wednesday. One home, on the corner of Pasa Tiempo Way and West Stafford Street is owned by Pavel Babichenko and is assessed at about $983,200, according to the Ada County Assessor’s Office. The other home, across the street, is owned by Gennady Babichenko, and is assessed at $802,440.
One apparent raid was also happening at a Boise commercial property, at 12586 W. Bridger St., with warehouses. A Boise Police mobile substation and evidence trailed were parked outside the building, located west of the West Family YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. Authorities were seen going in and out of the building while wearing gloves.
U.S. Attorney’s Office Spokeswoman Cassie Fulghum said she anticipated more information would be released either today or tomorrow regarding the raids.
Because further information hasn’t been released yet, it’s unclear how many properties have been searched.
Local law enforcement is apparently assisting in the federal authorities’ efforts.
This is a breaking news story. We’ll update this article as we learn more.
