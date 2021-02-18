Meridian City Council to vote on mayor’s pick for new fire chief during meeting Tuesday

Meridian will soon have a new fire chief, pending a vote by the City Council next week.

Mayor Robert Simison announced Thursday that his pick to be the Meridian Fire Department’s next leader — Kristopher Blume — will be voted on during Tuesday’s council meeting, according to a news release from the city.

The decision ultimately rests with the council members, who will vote Tuesday on whether or not to approve the appointment. The council meeting will be streamed online, allowing members of the public to attend virtually.

If approved, Blume would be sworn in shortly after.

“Kris’ vast experience in combination with his leadership style and vision for the department make him the right person to fill this position,” Simison said in the news release. “I am confident he can build upon the strong reputation and foundation of the department while taking it to new heights.”

Blume spent the past 20 years in the Tuscon, Arizona, Fire Department. His title there currently is battalion chief for the Special Operations Division, according to the news release. Blume, a native Idahoan, started in the Tuscon department as a firefighter and was later trained as a paramedic.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to return to my Idaho roots and serve the great citizens of Meridian,” Blume said in the news release. “Meridian Fire Department is well-respected and highly regarded, and I can’t imagine a better organization to join as I take this next step in my career.”