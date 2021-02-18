West Ada

Meridian City Council to vote on mayor’s pick for new fire chief during meeting Tuesday

Meridian will soon have a new fire chief, pending a vote by the City Council next week.

Mayor Robert Simison announced Thursday that his pick to be the Meridian Fire Department’s next leader — Kristopher Blume — will be voted on during Tuesday’s council meeting, according to a news release from the city.

The decision ultimately rests with the council members, who will vote Tuesday on whether or not to approve the appointment. The council meeting will be streamed online, allowing members of the public to attend virtually.

If approved, Blume would be sworn in shortly after.

“Kris’ vast experience in combination with his leadership style and vision for the department make him the right person to fill this position,” Simison said in the news release. “I am confident he can build upon the strong reputation and foundation of the department while taking it to new heights.”

Blume spent the past 20 years in the Tuscon, Arizona, Fire Department. His title there currently is battalion chief for the Special Operations Division, according to the news release. Blume, a native Idahoan, started in the Tuscon department as a firefighter and was later trained as a paramedic.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to return to my Idaho roots and serve the great citizens of Meridian,” Blume said in the news release. “Meridian Fire Department is well-respected and highly regarded, and I can’t imagine a better organization to join as I take this next step in my career.”

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl is a breaking news reporter for the Idaho Statesman. Before starting at the Statesman in March 2020, Jacob worked for newspapers in Missouri and Utah. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service