Idaho authorities searching for Star woman last seen leaving home Monday

Police in Ada County are searching for a Star woman who was last seen leaving her Idaho home Monday.

Ada County sheriff’s deputies are looking for Deborah Hendrichs, 56. At around 9 a.m. Monday, Hendrichs turned off her cellphone and left in a black 2012 Toyota RAV4, license plate DCU94, according to tweets from the Sheriff’s Office.

She left without taking her purse, warm clothes or essential medications, concerning family members, authorities said. Hendrichs’ family told police that she may have driven into the mountains, but they were not sure where.

Hendrichs is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black shirt.

If you or someone you know has information regarding Hendrichs’ whereabouts, please call Ada County dispatchers at 208-377-6790.

Hendrichs is the second person in the Treasure Valley to be reported missing this week. As of Thursday morning, Boise police were still searching for a 21-year-old man named Saxon, who was last seen Sunday near Milwaukee Street and Franklin Road.