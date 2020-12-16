Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

West Ada

Idaho coroner identifies 2 teenagers killed in rollover crash near Star on Sunday

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the two teenagers who died in a Sunday rollover crash near Star.

Braydon Swartz, 17, of Caldwell, was the driver of the vehicle and died in the crash. Adabella Valle-Valera, 16, of Marsing, was a passenger and also died. Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to a news release.

The crash happened at around 12:40 a.m. Sunday and police responded to Chinden Boulevard and North Can-Ada Road, southwest of Star.

Three minors were in a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu that was heading southbound on Can-Ada. The vehicle overturned and struck a utility pole, police said.

The condition of the surviving passenger has not been disclosed.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Ruth Brown
Ruth Brown
Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service