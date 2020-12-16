West Ada
Idaho coroner identifies 2 teenagers killed in rollover crash near Star on Sunday
The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the two teenagers who died in a Sunday rollover crash near Star.
Braydon Swartz, 17, of Caldwell, was the driver of the vehicle and died in the crash. Adabella Valle-Valera, 16, of Marsing, was a passenger and also died. Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to a news release.
The crash happened at around 12:40 a.m. Sunday and police responded to Chinden Boulevard and North Can-Ada Road, southwest of Star.
Three minors were in a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu that was heading southbound on Can-Ada. The vehicle overturned and struck a utility pole, police said.
The condition of the surviving passenger has not been disclosed.
