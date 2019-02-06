Meridian mayor: I won’t seek a fifth term in November’s election

Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd, who has led Idaho’s second-largest city through swift growth, says she will not run for a fifth term this November.
She announced her decision Wednesday at her annual State of the City speech.
Meridian had nearly 40,000 people when de Weerd, then the City Council president, won the nonpartisan mayor’s job in the November 2003 election. Today it has more than 100,000. Except for the recession-induced halt from 2008 until 2011, her tenure has been marked by an endless series of new subdivisions accented by new businesses, most notably the Village at Meridian, the $300 million retail center that opened in 2013.
De Weerd, a 59-year-old fourth-generation Idahoan, had been the City Council president when she won the mayor’s race in November 2003. She was the first president of the Meridian Parks and Recreation Commission and served two years on the Planning and Zoning Commission before winning a seat on the council in 1999. She defeated Keith Bird, who died Friday, in the 2003 election and won re-election three times by wide margins.
The city added several parks, boosted its police department and added more private-sector jobs as de Weerd sought to make what was once a small dairy-farming town something more than a bedroom suburb of Boise. She pressed for redevelopment of Meridian’s downtown with mixed success, including the opening in 2008 of a three-story, 100,000-square-foot city hall.
A mother of four, she promoted Meridian as family-friendly and advocated for youth programs. The city was recognized by CNN/Money as one of the nation’s 100 Best Places to Live and by Family Circle magazine as one of the 10 Best Cities for Families.
Despite her long tenure, many Meridian residents still have trouble pronouncing her name because of its troublesome W. It is pronounced deh-VEERD, as in a car that veers — not deh-WEIRD.
