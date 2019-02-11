Coroner identifies four men killed in head-on crash Friday in Meridian

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the four people killed in a crash Friday in Meridian as David Humberto Fernandez, 48, and his two sons, Tre Fernandez, 24, and David Aaron Taylor Fernandez, 22, all of Nampa; and Brian Walter, 61, of Middleton.

The cause of death listed for all four men was blunt force trauma, according to a press release from the coroner Monday.

The head-on collision happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of west Cherry Lane. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office did not have an update Monday morning on the health of a person who was severely injured and hospitalized after the crash; that person has not been named.

Walter was driving a Ford F-250 truck, while the Fernandez men were in a Nissan Titan truck. David Fernandez was driving, the coroner’s office said.

The Ford F-250 was traveling east on West Cherry Lane when it collided with the Nissan, which was pulling a trailer, sheriff’s investigators said. They do not yet know which truck crossed over into the other’s lane.

A puppy named Roxanne also died in the crash, according to the Meridian Police Department.





A Facebook fundraiser has been set up for the Fernandez family.