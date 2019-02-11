West Ada

Coroner identifies four men killed in head-on crash Friday in Meridian

By Ruth Brown

February 11, 2019 03:09 PM

Four people died in head-on collision Friday night.
Four people died in head-on collision Friday night. Ada County Sheriff's Office
Four people died in head-on collision Friday night. Ada County Sheriff's Office

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the four people killed in a crash Friday in Meridian as David Humberto Fernandez, 48, and his two sons, Tre Fernandez, 24, and David Aaron Taylor Fernandez, 22, all of Nampa; and Brian Walter, 61, of Middleton.

The cause of death listed for all four men was blunt force trauma, according to a press release from the coroner Monday.

The head-on collision happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of west Cherry Lane. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office did not have an update Monday morning on the health of a person who was severely injured and hospitalized after the crash; that person has not been named.

Walter was driving a Ford F-250 truck, while the Fernandez men were in a Nissan Titan truck. David Fernandez was driving, the coroner’s office said.

The Ford F-250 was traveling east on West Cherry Lane when it collided with the Nissan, which was pulling a trailer, sheriff’s investigators said. They do not yet know which truck crossed over into the other’s lane.

A puppy named Roxanne also died in the crash, according to the Meridian Police Department.

A Facebook fundraiser has been set up for the Fernandez family.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

news

Ruth Brown

Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  