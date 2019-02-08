4 dead, 1 in hospital following head-on truck collision in Meridian

Four people are dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a head-on truck crash in Meridian Friday evening, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
The accident happened just after 7:30 p.m.
A Ford F-250 truck traveling eastbound on West Cherry Lane collided with a Nissan Titan truck going the opposite direction that was pulling a trailer. The sheriff’s office said it is unsure of which truck crossed over into the others’ lanes.
The driver of the Ford F-250, an adult male, died at the scene. Three adult male passengers in the Nissan Titan died at the scene; the fourth was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
West Cherry Lane west of Black Cat Road is closed until further notice, the sheriff’s office said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
