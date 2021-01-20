Nampa storage facility considered ‘total loss’ after three-alarm fire last weekend

Three firefighters were injured after several Idaho units responded to a large fire over the weekend at a Nampa storage facility.

Crews battled a three-alarm fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 16 at North King Storage, located at 405 N. Kings Road, according to a news release from the Nampa Fire Department.

Nampa firefighters arrived at the building and found it was “well involved” with flames, and crews requested other units from around the Treasure Valley in support. Firefighters from the Caldwell and Meridian departments responded.

Though crews were able to put out the fire, three firefighters suffered minor injuries. One was taken to a local hospital but was released the same day.

As of Wednesday, fire investigators say the building and everything inside is considered a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation by both the Nampa fire and police departments. The cause of the fire was not known as of Wednesday, and that information will be released once the investigation is complete.