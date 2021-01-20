Ada Coroner’s office identifies Idaho residents killed after house fire in Boise

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a house fire last Friday in Boise.

Just before 4 a.m. Friday, Boise firefighters were sent to a home in the 2800 block of Lemhi Street and found heavy flames pouring out of the home. When fire crews arrived, they found one person outside of the home, and quickly went inside and found one other person.

Both were rushed to local hospitals, but authorities later announced that a man died Friday and a woman died Sunday.

On Wednesday, the coroner’s office identified the two as Boise residents. The man who died Friday was 63-year-old Michael D. Jones, and the woman who died Sunday was 60-year-old Laura Lindsay.

The cause and manner of death for Jones and Lindsay has yet to be determined as of Wednesday, as the coroner’s office will make the rulings after toxicology results are finalized.

In addition to the two deaths, investigators said that a dog and a cat were killed in the fire, and two Boise firefighters suffered minor injuries while fighting the fire.

The fire department said Friday that the fire was accidental and started in the living room of the home via smoking materials. Medical oxygen tanks in the home caused several small explosions, which made the fire more difficult to combat.

Investigators found there were no working smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire.