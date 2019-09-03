Police identify Caldwell man killed in officer-involved shooting on Sunday

Sidney J. Holst

The Nampa Police Department on Tuesday identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday afternoon.

In a news release, police identified 49-year-old Sidney J. Holst, of Caldwell, as the individual killed after allegedly pointing a handgun at Canyon County Sheriff’s deputies.

Holst was identified in an autopsy on Tuesday morning. The autopsy found that he died of a single gunshot wound.

According to reports on Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 15000 block of Yoder Avenue in Caldwell around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance. Police said Holst barricaded himself in the residence for several hours before exiting the rear of the residence armed with a handgun, which he allegedly pointed toward deputies. Two deputies fired at Holst.

The Nampa Police Department is leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigating the incident. Both deputies, who have not been publicly identified, have been put on administrative leave per protocol.