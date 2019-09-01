Caldwell man dead in officer-involved shooting after allegedly pointing gun at deputies

A 49-year-old Caldwell man is dead after aiming a weapon at law enforcement on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

The man, who has not been identified, was involved in an hourslong standoff with law enforcement after Canyon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 15000 block of Yoder Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The man reportedly barricaded himself in the residence, where he stayed for several hours as deputies and the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team tried to negotiate with him to surrender. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the man exited the back of the residence carrying a handgun.

According to police, the man “failed to obey commands and a police K9 was deployed.” The man then pointed the handgun toward deputies, at which point two deputies fired their weapons at him. Both struck the man, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured, and a female victim who was also in the residence suffered minor injuries.

Officials said both officers involved will be placed on leave as part of protocol following officer-involved shootings. Nampa Police Department is serving as the lead agency investigating as part of a critical incident task force.