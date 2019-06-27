Nampa woman flown to hospital after accident on ranch

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited 31,643 workplace violations nationwide between September 2017 and October 2018. Here are the top 5 standards that were violated and the parts of those standards that were cited the most.
A Nampa woman suffered serious injuries in a workplace accident Thursday when she became stuck between a water truck and housing for calves on a ranch in Parma.
According to a press release from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at a ranch in the 31000 block of Pitman Lane. The 46-year-old woman was transported to a Boise hospital by air ambulance; her condition is unknown, the release said.
Michael Katz covers breaking news at the Idaho Statesman.
