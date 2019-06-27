Nampa woman flown to hospital after accident on ranch

Top 5 workplace violations, according to OSHA The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited 31,643 workplace violations nationwide between September 2017 and October 2018. Here are the top 5 standards that were violated and the parts of those standards that were cited the most. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited 31,643 workplace violations nationwide between September 2017 and October 2018. Here are the top 5 standards that were violated and the parts of those standards that were cited the most.

A Nampa woman suffered serious injuries in a workplace accident Thursday when she became stuck between a water truck and housing for calves on a ranch in Parma.

According to a press release from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at a ranch in the 31000 block of Pitman Lane. The 46-year-old woman was transported to a Boise hospital by air ambulance; her condition is unknown, the release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW