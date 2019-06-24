Worker hospitalized after heavy equipment accident in Caldwell

Listen as David Kearns, area director of OSHA’s Boise office speaks to a large group of construction workers at a fall prevention training workshop held in the Grove Plaza. General contractor ESI put on the fall prevention training workshop with OSHA for a group of 200 to 300 ESI construction workers and ESI subcontractors in Boise, Idaho. The hour-long training included demonstrations about workplace falls and how l Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK General contractor ESI put on the fall prevention training workshop with OSHA for a group of 200 to 300 ESI construction workers and ESI subcontractors in Boise, Idaho. The hour-long training included demonstrations about workplace falls and how l

A worker at a construction site in Caldwell was injured when a piece of heavy equipment fell on him, according to a Canyon County spokesman.

The accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. near Chinden and Middleton roads.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene, county spokesman Joe Decker told the Statesman. Caldwell Fire Chief Mark Wendelsdorf said he did not yet have information about the incident, as his crew is still at the scene.

KTVB-Channel reported that a fire official said the victim was working about 20 feet down in a trench when a backhoe fell on top of him. U.S 20/26 was blocked at Middleton Road while rescue crews worked, but emergency dispatchers say the intersection has been reopened.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.