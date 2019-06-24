Business
Worker hospitalized after heavy equipment accident in Caldwell
A worker at a construction site in Caldwell was injured when a piece of heavy equipment fell on him, according to a Canyon County spokesman.
The accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. near Chinden and Middleton roads.
An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene, county spokesman Joe Decker told the Statesman. Caldwell Fire Chief Mark Wendelsdorf said he did not yet have information about the incident, as his crew is still at the scene.
KTVB-Channel reported that a fire official said the victim was working about 20 feet down in a trench when a backhoe fell on top of him. U.S 20/26 was blocked at Middleton Road while rescue crews worked, but emergency dispatchers say the intersection has been reopened.
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.
