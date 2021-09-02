Update: FAA weighs in on claim that airport used FAA money to buy Southwest Boise land

Last week, the Idaho Statesman asked the Federal Aviation Administration about a neighborhood group’s claims that the nearby Boise Airport may have used FAA money to buy a piece of Southwest Boise property in 1992. The FAA said the agency would look into it.

The group said FAA grant rules prohibited Mayor Lauren McLean’s desire to develop the property as housing instead of a long-promised park.

On Wednesday, the FAA provided its findings. It essentially said the neighborhood group was mistaken.

“They have concluded their research, and the 157-acre parcel of land you’re asking about for the Boise Airport was not purchased with federal funds,” Marcia Alexander-Adams, communications specialist with the Federal Aviation Administration, told the Statesman by email. “Therefore, there is no federal obligation for that land.”

The city of Boise planned for decades to develop a regional park at left, north of the New York Canal between Maple Grove and Cole roads. The park would have included baseball diamonds and soccer fields. The Murgoitio family still farms the land it sold to the city in the 1990s. Homeowners in nearby Southwest Boise neighborhoods were patiently waiting for the promised park but learned late this spring that a land swap might bring houses there instead. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

The property, known as the Murgoitio parcel (pronounced Mer-GERT-ee-o), stretches for a mile between South Cole and South Maple Grove roads just north of the New York Canal. It came under scrutiny following the city’s June attempt to swap or sell the land to a housing developer.

Southwest Boise residents were upset because they had been promised that the parcel, which stretches for a mile between South Cole and South Maple Grove roads just north of the New York Canal, would be turned into a regional park. In July, Southwest Boise neighborhood protests resulted in McLean putting a pause on proceeding to sell the property until more community conversations occurred.

The regional park promise goes back decades. There are two resolutions, also referred to as property covenants, made by the City Council stating its intent to turn the Murgoitio land into a park. The first passed in 1993, following the city-run Boise Airport’s purchase of the land. The second passed in 1998, when the city Parks and Recreation Department bought the land from the airport.

While the city owns the property, it lies outside city limits, so annexation would be required. The city initially considered annexing it simultaneously with some adjoining land but has since dropped the Murgoitio parcel from the annexation proposal.

The annexation proposal originally included the Murgoitio parcel owned by the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, marked on this map as “no longer included.” Today, the proposal includes only 128 acres owned by the Boise School District to the north, and 4.25 acres owned by the Boise Airport (not pictured). The school district recently sold 15 acres of its land to a developer. The proposal requested the land use map be changed to “mixed use” for those 15 acres. There are currently no known plans to sell any of the remaining school land. Boise Parks and Recreation Department

Friends of Murgoitio, a nonprofit fighting to save the park plan, said it believed the Boise Airport used FAA grants to buy the Murgoitio parcel in 1992 and that building housing on the Murgoitio property would violate federal aviation rules regarding grant purchases. The Boise Airport denied that and hired an attorney to look into the matter.

“The Boise Airport received no federal funding associated with the Murgoitio parcel,” airport spokesperson Briggs told the Statesman previously. “The parcel was purchased solely with airport sponsor enterprise funds. The enterprise funds used to purchase the parcel did not include any grant funds or local taxpayer dollars. Records indicate the Boise Airport considered the possibility of federal funding for the Murgoitio parcel. However, the airport never moved forward with applying for federal grant funding nor received any federal grant funding for the parcel.”

The FAA’s findings confirm the airport’s account. Law firm Kaplan Kirsch Rockwell, hired by the city, is expected to provide its own findings to the City Council this month.

Sally Krutzig covers Treasure Valley growth and development.