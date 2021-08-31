Boise & Garden City

Boise ranks among the best cities in the US to drive in — no, really. Here's why

Boise ranks No. 6 on WalletHub's 2021 list of best U.S. cities to drive in.

The traffic on the Connector wasn’t enough to keep Boise off this national rankings list.

Boise might be among the best cities in the United States to drive in, according to a new national rankings list.

Personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across the country to come up with a list of which ones are the best to drive in. Boise’s ranking might leave its residents a little puzzled.

Boise ranked as the sixth-best drive-friendly city in the country, WalletHub reported.

To get the results, WalletHub analyzed 30 indicators, including gas prices, the number of hours commuters spend sitting in traffic, and auto-repair shops per capita.

The city had the lowest likelihood of an accident vs. the national average and one of the lowest car theft rates in the country. It also ranked within the top 10 for safety.

These cities topped WalletHub’s list: Raleigh, North Carolina; Lincoln, Nebraska; Greensboro, North Carolina; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Corpus Christi, Texas.

