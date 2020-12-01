Boise is one of the best places to be single, new study says. Seriously?

If you’re single in Boise, the experts say chances are you’ll find love soon.

Boise was ranked as one of the best cities to be single in the U.S.by WalletHub, a personal finance website that used 32 key indicators to compile its list.

“In order to determine the best cities for singles, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: 1) Economics, 2) Fun & Recreation and 3) Dating Opportunities,” WalletHub said.

The website also looked at COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic has played a significant role in dating in 2020.

“Finding love can be tough, especially in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic,” WalletHub said. “Different cities have reopened at different rates, and some are hit harder by the pandemic than others.”

So why is Boise among the top 10 best places to be single? It’s hard to tell. The city ranked ninth overall, but low on nearly every indicator, including 41st in economics, 30th in fun and recreation, and 35th in dating opportunities.

Boise wasn’t the only Idaho city to make the list. Nampa ranked 67th overall, but it beat Boise with its spot at 35th in the economic ranking.

Nationally, Madison, Wisconsin, is considered the best place to be single, according to WalletHub. Atlanta, Denver, Salt Lake City and Columbia, South Carolina, rounded out the top five.