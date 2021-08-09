Watch live: COVID-19 delta variant Q&A with Drs. Pate & Ahlquist. RSVP and ask your question now

Idaho Statesman editor Chadd Cripe will moderate a live, online Q&A event featuring former St. Luke’s CEO and President Dr. David Pate and Crush the Curve co-founder Dr. Tommy Ahlquist. They will answer your questions during the event at noon, Thursday, Aug. 19. Idaho Statesman staff

As summer began, the economy opened back up after more than a year of pandemic consequences. But before Idaho could even take a breath, the coronavirus made a comeback in the form of the new variant causing concern and controversy.

It is driving nearly all of the new COVID cases and related deaths.

The delta coronavirus variant first was identified in Great Britain and India in December 2020. In short order, it became the dominant strain there. It hit the U.S. in June, and because it is more contagious than the original coronavirus, and because so many Idahoans refuse to be vaccinated, it is spreading quickly in the Gem State.

We know you have questions, so, we felt it was time to turn to our COVID-19 experts, Dr. David Pate and Dr. Tommy Ahlquist for another question-and-answer session.

You can ask a question in advance or post it during the live, virtual event.

Both Pate and Ahlquist have been working on our state’s pandemic response — Pate as part of the Governor’s Coronavirus Working Group and advisor to multiple entities, including West Ada School District; Ahlquist as the co-founder of the Crush the Curve Idaho and Vaccinate 208 initiatives.

Pate also recently co-authored a book, “Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Lessons, Stories and Recommendations,” (Johns Hopkins University Press), with Dr. Ted Epperly, who served on the Central District Health Board for 15 years.

If you have questions about how the delta variant is different than the original SARS-CoV-2 strain, what you need to do to protect yourself and your loved ones, or anything else concerning the virus, you can ask them here.

Join us for the live, virtual event at IdahoStatesman.com at noon Thursday, Aug. 19.

We are taking your questions in advance. You can submit them by clicking the RSVP link below. The doctors will answer as many as we can in the hourlong event.

»» Register for our free event and submit your question here.

What: COVID-19 Q&A delta variant

When: Noon Thursday, Aug. 19

Where: Catch this livestream event free at IdahoStatesman.com, and on our Facebook page and YouTube channel

Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman editor and panel moderator.