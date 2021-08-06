‘A devastating fire’: Two people die from injuries sustained in Southwest Boise house fire

Boise firefighters were called to a home in the 10000 block of West Huntwood Drive on July 19. Three people in total were injured, including two who died from their injuries. Boise Fire Department.

Two people have died after sustaining injuries from a house fire last month in Southwest Boise.

Firefighters responded to the house fire just after 2 a.m. on July 19 in the 10000 block of West Huntwood Drive. A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and were later transported to a hospital in Salt Lake City, according to a news release from Boise Fire.

One person died on July 20 and the other on July 28.

“This was a devastating fire for our firefighters and the community,” Boise Fire Department Division Chief and Fire Marshal Mike Bisagno said in a news release. “Serious injuries and loss of life is something that affects all of us, and our hearts go out to the victims and their family.”

The fire, which destroyed most of the home, was classified as an accident, likely caused by “an electrical failure in the carport.” At the time of the fire, it appears the home did not have working smoke detectors, the news release said.

It took about three hours for firefighters to put out the fire.