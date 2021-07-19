Three injured, 2 of them seriously, after fire destroys much of Southwest Boise home

Fire crews in Boise responded to an early morning house fire Monday in the southwest part of the city that injured two people who were inside and a firefighter.

Firefighters were dispatched at around 2:10 a.m. to the 10000 block of West Huntwood Drive and found a one-story house on fire, according to a news release from the Boise Fire Department. A man and a woman were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials. As of Monday afternoon, there was not an update on their conditions.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital and received stitches for a cut that happened fighting the blaze.

It took firefighters roughly three hours to control the fire, which destroyed most of the home and a vehicle in a car port. The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Monday afternoon.