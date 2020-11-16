You will scroll, not stroll, through this year’s Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees

You know the holidays are right around the corner when the Festival of Trees pops up on the calendar.

Wandering a wonderland of extravagantly decorated Christmas trees definitely sets the mood and awakens your spirit with cheer and joy — two things we could all use right about now.

But this year, of course, the annual fundraiser will look different.

Instead of strolling through the “forest” of trees on display, you will scroll through them. Yes, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this event will also be modified from in-person to virtual.

“The biggest benefit to moving the festival to an online format is that we can still celebrate the holiday season and share the magic of community, fantasy and celebration,” explained Gary Raney, chair of the Saint Alphonsus Foundation Board, in a release. “But do so in a way that ensures the safety and protects the health of those we serve.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The festival will run for 12 days, beginning Nov. 19 and continuing through Nov. 30.

Previously held at the Boise Centre, this year the trees will be decorated inside the old Gordmans building at The Village at Meridian, where they will be photographed — along with wreaths and other holiday decor items — and then posted to the festival’s website.

What about the traditional visits with Santa?

Well, lap time will be swapped for videos. Parents can order a personalized, 3-to-5-minute video from Santa for their child.

Although the format for this year’s celebration isn’t the same, the cause is — and it’s more important than ever.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Proceeds will continue to benefit Saint Alphonsus, but specifically “programs impacted by COVID-19, including health care worker relief and resiliency, clinical education for colleagues and community, and new innovations for patient access, such as telehealth,” according to the event’s website.

Go to saintalphonsus.org/festival to view, bid on and purchase items, as well as to schedule visits with Santa.

And for those wondering about this year’s Canyon County Festival of Trees, which supports both Caldwell Meals on Wheels and the Saint Alphonsus Nampa Meals on Wheels programs, it has been canceled.

Warming the world one scarf at a time

The Treasure Valley Scarf Project will be distributing new scarves, hats and gloves from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The items will be hung in Boise on the fence alongside the parking lot of Core Strong fitness studio and Educational Outfitters on the corner of Americana Boulevard and River Street.

During the event, they will be free to anyone who needs them to keep warm this winter. The project uses donated materials, which volunteers use to create the items.

For details or to help, contact Linda Stormes at 208-272-1848, email tvscarfproject@gmail.com, or visit Facebook “The Scarf Project - Treasure Valley.” Donations of yarn or new items are accepted all year.