Twin red pandas born at Zoo Boise. Naming rights will go to the highest bidder

Twin red pandas were born on June 21 at Zoo Boise. Provided by Zoo Boise

Visitors to Zoo Boise may spot some cute new additions. Red panda parents Dolly and Spud had fraternal twins on June 21.

Since the cat-sized red pandas are endangered, a conservation program matches potential mates to ensure genetic diversity among those in zoos.

The number of red pandas left in the wild is difficult to evaluate, but estimates range from 2,500 to 10,000.

In 2019, Dolly and Spud had twin cubs as well. Most red panda mothers have twins, though litters can range from one to four cubs, reported Live Science.

Red pandas gestate for three to five months, according to the National Zoo. Cubs, once born, remain in their nest for about three months.

“Zoo Boise staff members have been giving Dolly as much privacy as possible” as she cares for her cubs, according to a news release.

Mothers recognize their cubs and potential mates through their scents, which they can smell with their tongues.

Zoo Boise plans to auction off the naming rights for the two cubs at its annual gala.