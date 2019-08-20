Twin red pandas born at Zoo Boise, and you could help name them

Zoo Boise welcomes two baby red pandas Two red panda cubs were born at Zoo Boise on June 19, 2019, to parents Dolly and Spud. The cubs have spent the first few weeks of life with their mother and may venture into their exhibit soon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two red panda cubs were born at Zoo Boise on June 19, 2019, to parents Dolly and Spud. The cubs have spent the first few weeks of life with their mother and may venture into their exhibit soon.

Zoo Boise welcomed twin red panda cubs this summer, one male and one female, and both are healthy.

The cubs’ parents, Dolly and Spud, are doing well, according to a city of Boise news release. The twin cubs were born on June 19. This is the Dolly and Spud’s first litter together, but Dolly’s sixth. Red pandas are considered an endangered species.

Similar to red pandas in the wild, the cubs have been spending their first weeks in the den with their mother. As they continue to grow and develop over the next few months, they will slowly begin to emerge from the den to explore the exhibit.

Zoo Boise visitors may be able to see the cubs as they start to spend more time outside.

“As she did with her previous litters, Dolly has been doing a fantastic job of caring for the cubs,” according to the news release. “Zoo Boise staff members have been giving Dolly as much privacy as possible, to ensure that she does not become stressed and continues to take excellent care of her new babies.”

Weekly check-ups by zoo staff have shown that the cubs are healthy and growing. On August 6, both cubs weighed around 1 pound.

The cub’s parents, Dolly and Spud, have been matched as part of the Red Panda Species Survival Program.

The program is one of the Association of Zoos & Aquarium’s many conservation programs. Its primary role is to serve as a breeding program for selected endangered or threatened species. The goal is to maintain a healthy and genetically diverse population for these animals in order to increase their numbers and be able to reintroduce certain zoo-bred animals into their natural habitats, if necessary.

The naming rights for the cubs will be auctioned off at Zoobilee, Zoo Boise’s annual gala on Sept. 13.