Fireworks ignited over a dozen fires in Boise over July 4 weekend, officials say

The Boise Fire Department responded to 15 fires caused by fireworks as of Monday. But no citations for illegal fireworks have been issued. doswald@idahostatesman.com

As of Monday afternoon, the Boise Fire Department had responded to 24 fires during the Fourth of July weekend — more than half caused by fireworks.

Fireworks resulted in 15 fires in Boise over the holiday weekend, said Haley Williams, Boise Fire Department spokesperson. No citations have been issued related to illegal fireworks, Williams said in an email.

Nine fires from the weekend were either unrelated to fireworks or are still under investigation, she said.

No citations had been issued for illegal fireworks by the Boise Fire Department as of Monday afternoon. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

The fires occurred despite the urging of Idaho fire scientists and fire management agencies for people to avoid using fireworks this year. Scientists and agencies were concerned with heightened drought and wildfire risk.

The Ada County Commission and Blaine County Commission each voted on a fireworks ban in unincorporated areas of the counties, ahead of July 4.

In Boise, the majority of calls for fire resulted in a quick response and little or no property damage, Williams said.

She said the numbers may change because the department is still filing reports.