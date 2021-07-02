Ada County commissioners choose a new sheriff: Eagle Police Chief Matt Clifford

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Two days after conducting official interviews, the Ada County Board of Commissioners on Friday appointed a new sheriff.

Matt Clifford, police chief for the city of Eagle, was chosen to replace Stephen Bartlett.

Clifford is a lieutenant with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The city of Eagle contracts its police force with the Sheriff’s Office.

The commissioners were choosing a replacement from among three candidates: Doug Traubel, Mike Chilton and Clifford. Commissioners Rod Beck and Kendra Kenyon voted in favor of appointing Clifford. Commissioner Ryan Davidson voted nay.

On May 31, Bartlett resigned abruptly, leaving the vacancy for the Ada County Republican Central Committee and Ada County Commission to fill. The GOP committee put forth Traubel, Chilton and Clifford as finalists, and the three went through public interviews with the commissioners on Wednesday.

Clifford will be sworn in before he begins work as the new county sheriff.

By Idaho statute, Clifford will serve until the next general election, which is November 2022. He would have to win the GOP primary next spring, should someone run against him, and then the general election in order to retain the position.